FOX touts “the decision” as “featuring the planet’s most eligible celebrities competing to obtain true-love among a group of appealing gay singles near me . . . they can’t see.” Managed by Cat Deeley, a.k.a. the hot Brit design exactly who managed “You Think you’ll Dance,” “The Choice” is actually an hour-long relationship online game show that premiered on Summer 7 and airs every Thursday evening at 9 p.m. EDT.

While I really don’t concur with the “world’s many eligible celebs” (no sight of George Clooney, Prince Harry or Leonardo DiCaprio), the season’s align of bachelors is an interesting combination of testosterone. Attempt stand-up comedian Finesse Mitchell, musician Romeo, truth star Mike “the problem” Sorrentino, Emmy-nominated star Jason Cook, star Dean Cain, NFL All-Star Warren Sapp and megastar Joe Jonas to mention a few.

This is how the program works: four eligible stars sit in turning chairs switched so that they can not look at level, while potential, non-celebrity really love passions are available onstage as well as have under one minute to encourage the guys to “turn around” and select them as a possible date. If no one converts around, then lady goes home. Over the course of three rounds, the contestant pool is actually combined down until each celebrity has elected their date when it comes to night.

As the program mainly features bachelors, there are a few bachelorettes to warm up situations up. This season has celebrity Carmen Electra, model Hope Dworaczyk, skip American 2010 Rima Fakih and singer-actress Sophie Monk.

“We wished to put a brand new spin about matchmaking video game reveal that provides superstars THE CHOICE of forever and possiblity to show you shouldn’t judge a book by their cover,” explained Mike Darnell, chairman of Solution amusement, Fox Broadcasting Company, on FOX.com.

Many of these “eligible superstars” take the B-List (with some conditions), but it’s an effective way in order for them to gain publicity while in search of love. In general, it really is a fun reveal that’s meaningless entertainment. You’ll in no way come to be a very intelligent person for seeing it, nevertheless banter amongst the superstars is pretty entertaining, and it might offer you some insight into just what guys are actually finding in a lady.