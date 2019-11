Ghiacciaio Planpincieux, Comune di Courmayeur: “Condizioni ancora critiche”

epa07868584 A handout photo made available by the Aosta Valley Region's Press Office shows the Planpincieux glacier on the Grandes Jorasses on the Italian side of the Mont Blanc massif, issued 25 September 2019. A radar system is being installed to constantly monitor the glacier, which is in danger of collapsing. Local authorities are taking precautionary measures because a block of 250,000 cubic metres of ice could break away from the glacier. The Valle d'Aosta regional government and the Fondazione Montagna Sicura (Safe Mountain Foundation) raised the alarm after seeing the glacier's movement accelerate to 50-60cm a day. EPA/AOSTA VALLEY REGION PRESS OFFICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES